A46 near Melton is open again to traffic following serious three-vehicle collision

A carriageway of the A46 near Melton has reopened this morning (Tuesday) to traffic hours earlier than expected following a serious three-vehicle collision yesterday.

One of the drivers was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre at Nottingham with a leg injury following the incident, which involved two HGV lorries and a cement mixer.

Large quanities of fuel had covered the southbound carriageway near Seagrave in the aftermath of the collision, which happened shortly before 6am.

Leicestershire Police said it was expected the road would be closed until mid-morning today but workmen toiled through the night to repair the surface so it could reopen well before rush hour.

Highways England Tweeted that the resurfacing work was complete and the southbound lanes betwen the B676 Six Hill turn and the A607 turn to Syston was now open again.

They thanked motorists for their patience after lengthy tailbacks were experienced throughout most of yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident following a call from one of the drivers shortly before 6am.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “The collision involved two HGVs and a cement mixer on the southbound carriageway of the A46 near Seagrave.

“One of the drivers was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with a leg injury.

“The northbound carriageway was reopened about 9.10am.”

Firefighters from Birstall, the city’s Western station and a technical rescue team from the Southern station attended.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from a driver of a vehicle involved in a road traffic collision on the A46.

“Large vehicles were involved but no-one was trapped.”