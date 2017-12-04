A46 near Melton closed after two lorries and a cement mixer collide

Have your say

A carriageway of the A46 near Melton will be closed until mid-morning tomorrow (Tuesday) after two lorries and a cement mixer were in collision this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident following a call from one of the drivers shortly before 6am.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “The collision involved two HGVs and a cement mixer on the southbound carriageway of the A46 near Seagrave.

“One of the drivers was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with a leg injury.

“The northbound carriageway was reopened about 9.10am.

“The southbound carriageway is still closed because there is a large amount of fuel on the road.”

Police say the carriageway will not reopen to traffic until mid-morning on Tuesday to enable road surface repairs to be carried out.

Firefighters from Birstall, the city’s Western station and a technical rescue team from the Southern station attended.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from a driver of a vehicle involved in a road traffic collision on the A46.

“Large vehicles were involved but no-one was trapped.”

The southbound A46 is closed between the B676 turn-off and the A607 turn to Syston.

Motorists travelling south are advised by Highways England to come off the A46 at the Old Dalby turn and at the junction to turn right on to the A6006 towards Melton.

At the junction with the A607, drivers should head westbound towards Leicester and stay on the A607 until they return to the A46 at the Cossington junction.