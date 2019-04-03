A second motorcyclist dies on Melton area roads in three days

The motorcyclist involved in yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) collision on the A606 at Burton Lazars died at the scene, police have announced.

The victim, who is believed to be a young man, was the second rider of a motorbike to be killed on roads in the Melton area in three days.

Leicestershire Police say they were called out to the incident, which also involved another vehicle, at 1.23pm on the A606, at the junction of the Whissendine Road with the Oakham Road.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was also on the scene and the road was closed to traffic for five hours.

Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 306 of April 2.

On Sunday, a rider of a BMW R9 passed away in hospital shortly after being airlifted from the scene of a collision, which also involved a VW Transporter camper van, on the B6047 at Lowesby, at 9.43am.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to that incident.

A spokesperson said: “The motorcycle rider was taken to University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire by air ambulance, where he subsequently died later the same day.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand.

“The motorcycle was travelling towards Twyford and the camper van was travelling in the opposite direction.

“Anyone with dashcam equipment is encouraged to check the footage and contact us if they have anything that may help with the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con 1504 Seamus Burns on 101, quoting incident 139 of March 31.