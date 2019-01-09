702 motorists caught speeding on Norman Way in 2018

Have your say

An average of almost two motorists a day were caught speeding along Norman Way in Melton during 2018.

Latest figures released by Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership show that 702 drivers were snared by the speed camera there.

The hot spot for drivers caught by a mobile speed camera was the A607 Melton Road between Hoby and Rotherby, where 81 motorists were caught flouting the 50mph limit.

Dozens received speeding tickets along two of the main routes into Melton - the A607 Leicester Road and A606 Nottingham Road - with a total of 101 drivers caught by an officer with a mobile speed gun.

Another busy route, the A606 Burton Road in Melton, saw 37 motorists fined for speeding.

Speeding tickets issued from mobile cameras elsewhere in the borough were: B6047 between Thorpe Satchville and Twyford 22; A606 (30mph) at Ab Kettleby 13; the A607 Melton Road (60mph) at Waltham 10, A6006 Asfordby Bypass 3; A607 Leicester Road (60mph) between Hoby and Rotherby 3.

The partnership said that a total of 972 drivers were caught speeding during the year on roads across the Melton area.