£2.4million to be spent on maintaining Rutland’s roads this year

Plans have been unveiled to spend £2.4million on Rutland’s roads over the next year to ensure they remain some of the best in the UK for motorists.

The county council will spend the money repairing potholes, replacing damaged sections of road, re-surfacing to extend the life of roads by up to five years, repairing bridges and renovating and replacing footpaths.

The cash will be invested from central government funds rather than from Rutland taxpayers, the council says.

Lucy Stephenson, cabinet member for highways, said: “It’s fantastic that the county is benefitting from further investment in its roads.

“This means that more money is being made available for highway repairs than last year.

“We know from official figures that Rutland’s highways are already some of the best in our region, if not the country.

“Only six per cent of our roads are classed as roads where maintenance should be considered.

“We’ve put a lot of work into getting the highest possible rating for our highways service.

“This, in turn, means we can access extra funding and do even more to protect and improve our roads – all of which is great news for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.”