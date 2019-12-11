Mill Street set to finally reopen after being closed for gas leak

Suffering motorists in Melton will be relieved to hear that Mill Street will reopen to traffic later today (Wednesday) after work is completed to repair a gas leak.

The town has been gridlocked for long periods since last Thursday with Leicestershire County Council, which agreed to an emergency traffic regulation order, warning the busy road could remain closed until this Friday.

The road blocks signifying the closure of Mill Street this week to enable Cadent work teams to repair a gas leak EMN-190912-101211001

But Cadent, the gas company which is carrying out the work, confirmed the work is close to being completed this afternoon although they could not give an exact time on when the road will open again.

A spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “The good news is we’ve finished repairing the gas leak and our team just needs to reinstate the road and resurface it so Mill Street can be reopened.

“We expect to be able to reopen the road at some point today.”

Cadent say engineers initially spent time working to locate exactly where the leak was coming from - there are two pipes running under Mill Street fairly centrally in the road so the company say they had no choice but to close the road across both lanes.

Mill Street has been closed, from the Burton Street junction to the Elms Road junction, since December 5 following reports of a strong smell of gas in the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and follow a diversion via Burton Street, Leicester Street, Wilton Road, Norman Way, Saxby Road and Ankle Hill, Warwick Road, Dalby Road and Leicester Road until Mill Street opens again.