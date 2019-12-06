Melton’s Mill Street to be closed for eight days to repair gas leak

Major traffic congestion in Melton is likely to continue for another week with the announcement this afternoon (Friday) that Mill Street will remain closed until next Friday so a gas leak can be fixed.

The town has been gridlocked for long periods since yesterday and it is expected to be busy this weekend with Christmas shoppers.

Leicestershire County Council has apologised for the inconvenience caused but said it agreed to an emergency temporary traffic regulation order to enable the work to go ahead safely.

A County Hall spokesperson said: “A road closure was required on Mill Street, from the Burton Street junction to the Elms Road junction, on December 5 for up to eight days approximately.

“The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order will be implemented for public safety, so Cadent Gas can attend to a gas leak.

“Leicestershire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused during these works.”

Cadent say engineers are working to locate exactly where the leak is coming from - there are two pipes running under Mill Street fairly centrally in the road so the company say they had no choice but to close the road across both lanes.

A spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “We were called at 9.22 yesterday from someone reporting a smell of gas inside a property.

“We sent an engineer and he found that it was coming from under the road.

“Engineers have been there today trying to establish the exact location of the leak - there are two gas pipes which is complicating the job because it could potentially be either of them.

“We are aiming to fix the problem as soon as we can.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and follow a diversion via Burton Street, Leicester Street, Wilton Road, Norman Way, Saxby Road and Ankle Hill, Warwick Road, Dalby Road and Leicester Road.