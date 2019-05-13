Melton and Scalford parents to be monitored by camera car on school run

Parents who park outside Melton’s St Mary’s Primary School and Scalford Primary School are being monitored by enforcement officers in a camera car from today (Monday).

Leicestershire County Council is extending its School Keep Clear project, which has led to dozens of drivers being fined for leaving their vehicles in dangerous or inconsiderate locations on the school run.

The scheme, which was launched in September to enforce mandatory zig-zag zones outside the entrances of 32 schools, has already been operating at Brownlow Primary School, in Melton.

Now a further 21 schools will be covered, including St Mary’s, Scalford and Seagrave Primary Schools, and 77 more across the county will be added later this year.

County Hall say it has received positive feedback from the scheme so far and is asking other schools to register an interest in time for it to run again in September.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “We know that inconsiderate and dangerous parking outside schools can be a real problem, and we believe that the School Keep Clear scheme has gone some way to alleviate concerns in communities where we now enforce.

“It is great to see more schools getting involved and I would urge those that haven’t signed up to get in touch to find out more.”

The work involves ensuring traffic regulation orders are in place through upgrading mandatory signs and lines so the zones are enforceable.

Enforcement officers carry out their normal duties while the camera car is being used as part of the scheme.

Using automatic number plate recognition technology, the car is used by officers to collect the necessary evidence to enable fines to be issued, via post, to drivers who park on zig-zag markings.

Since the beginning of September, 22 warnings have been issued and 149 penalties have been processed to motorists parking illegally.

Councillor Pain added: “The trial isn’t about catching and fining motorists – we want people to stop parking inconsiderately near schools as it endangers the lives of pedestrians and causes a great deal of concern for schools and parents.

“We work closely with schools and colleges to improve issues around on-street parking which involves providing help and guidance on school travel plans to help tackle the problem where necessary.”

Schools should email SKCProject@leics.gov.uk if they want to be considered for future rounds of the School Keep Clear scheme.