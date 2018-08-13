Tight-knit quartet to take on abseil for Melton Parkinson’s Support Group

Have your say

A close quartet are set to embark on a heroic fundraising challenge for Melton Parkinson’s Support Group.

Glynis Tipper, Angela Almond, Michael Pszenyczniak and Gina Mees have volunteered to abseil down Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on Saturday.

Glynis, from Melton, who turns seventy next year and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three years ago, is being supported by daughter Angela who graduated at the cathedral and lived in Liverpool for many years.

Michael, a friend of Glynis, turned sixty in May and wanted a challenge to remember the year by, whilst Gina is abseiling to support her mother, Hilary, who has Parkinson’s and works tirelessly for the group.

Mrs Tipper said: “So far I’ve raised about £1,200 myself.

“For all of us, I’m sure it will be a day we never forget, as we face the challenge and raise as much money as possible for a worthy cause.”

To support the quartet in their fundraising effort, donate at http://justgiving.com/fundraising/angela-almond2

Melton Parkinson’s Support Group meets on the third Thursday of the month from 1.30pm, at The Venue, Phoenix House, Nottingham Road. For more information contact Christine Radford on (01664) 851235.