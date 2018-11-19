Thrussington schoolchildren learn from on duty fire crew during special visit

Children at Thrussington Primary School hosted a special visit from one of the emergency services.

Early Years and Key Stage One were visited by a Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Birstall so they could learn all about what it takes to be a fighting fit firefighter.

This included an opportunity to sit in the fire engine and see what a firefighter’s uniform looks like.

Teacher Jo Berry said: “There was no 999 call so the fire brigade were able to come out and visit us.

“They showed their fire engine and the fluorescent pattern on the side which looks like Battenberg cake.

“Class One got to look at the 16 hoses and learned that they have 1,800 litres of water on board.

“Pupils also got to see the cutters to cut the roof off a car and the fan that helps blow smoke out of a room after a fire.

“A particular highlight was when the children helped squirt the water and the sirens sounding.”