Thrussington School pupils fundraise for their overseas Filipino friends

Thoughtful schoolchildren at Thrussington Primary School have been hard at work fundraising to help others.

Pupils have collected 1p and 2p coins, with the aim of trying to collect 6,986 coins to represent the distance in miles from their school to the school they they are adopting in the Philippines called Villa Sofia Elementary School.

The Filipino school has opened to support victims who were displaced after deadly Typhoon Haiyan hit them back in 2013, destroying their homes and killing thousands of people.

Having already supported Tugop Elementary School in the Philippines for the past five years, Thrussington Primary School plan to fundraise each year to also provide Villa Sofia with much needed basic school supplies such as exercise books, pencils and pens. Without these, many children would not be able to attend school as their families cannot provide for them.

Teacher Alison Oatey said: “Our children raised over £100 from their collection of 1p and 2p coins which will go a long way to support the Filipino children’s education.”