Three-year-old girl helps two charities by having her hair cut

A little girl who has excessive hair growth due to having a rare condition is donating some of it to provide wigs for people who suffer hair loss due to treatment for cancer and other illnesses and raising money for fellow epileptics.

Olivia Fryer, who is three-years-old, is being sponsored to give her shorn locks to the Little Princess Trust and has so far raised an impressive £565 for the Young Epilepsy charity for doing it.

Her dad, James, who is a head of faculty at Brooksby Melton College, said: “Olivia is very lucky to have beautifully long, thick hair.

“She has a rare condition called hyperinsulanism and as a result is on daily medication.

“One of the side effects of Olivia’s medication is excessive hair growth so it seems a good solution to put this to good use.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge for children and adults up to the age of 24 who have sadly lost their hair due to cancer treatments and other illnesses and the family originally set out to raise £200 for Young Epilepsy on the back of it.

Pledges are are still coming in now on an online fundraising page with the proceeds nearing an amazing £600.

Olivia is due to go into Birmingham Children’s Hospital the week after having her hair cut for a week-long stay for the first of many investigations to decide if she’s eligible for epilepsy surgery.

James added: “Young Epilepsy provides vital support for families that often feel very isolated by this horrible illness.

“Olivia was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was eight-months-old and, despite several stays in hospital, she always has a smile on her face for the doctors and nurses.

“It would be great to help them out in any way we can with some much needed funds.”

Go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anna-fryer2 if you would like to pledge sponsorship for Olivia’s fundraising effort.