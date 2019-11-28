Three-vehicle collision leads to long tailbacks near Melton

Have your say

Motorists experienced long tailbacks on the A606 near Melton yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) after a collision involving three vehicles.

The road was closed for around an hour, on the Oakham side of Burton Lazars, following the incident, which happened shortly before 5pm.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called by a member of the public at 4.50pm to a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A606 near Melton.

“No injuries were reported at the scene.

“The road was blocked and finally reopened at 5.50pm.”