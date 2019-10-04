Three fire crews tackle house blaze in Melton

Have your say

Firefighters were alerted after a blaze broke out in the living room of a house in Melton last night (Thursday).

Two crews from the town station and another from Oakham attended the incident in Laxton Close after reports were received at 6.43pm.

They spent nearly three hours tackling the blaze, using breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets, and making the property safe.

The fire is believed to have started by one of the occupants knocking over a candle accidentally.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received reporting a fire in the living room.

“On arrival crews requested a further appliance as the house was well alight.

“The fire was located in the first floor living room, which sustained 100 per cent fire damage with heavy smoke damage caused to the rest of th e property.”

“Members of the Red Cross attended with the crew of a Fire Emergency Support Vehicle to assist the occupiers.”

