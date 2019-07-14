Three fire crews battle house blaze at Waltham

Have your say

Three crews of firefighters were alerted when a blaze broke out in a house at Waltham on Friday evening.

Appliances from Melton, Grantham and Uppingham attended the incident, in The Paddocks, at 9.16pm.

They spent more than three hours tackling the fire, which started in an upstairs bathroom and destroyed the roof of the property.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to an electrical fire in the shower in the upstairs bathroom going into the loft.

“Upon arrival, crews requested extra appliances for extra breathing apparatus.

“The roof space was fully involved in fire and crews also used hose reel jets and a covering jet foam system.”

Firefighters used a nine-metre ladder to remove tiles to get access to the blaze and an incident support unit used sheeting to cover the gutted roof.

Investigators found the fire started as a result of an electric extractor fan overheating.