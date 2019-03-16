Thousands spent on Vale of Belvoir school’s new play park

Pupils at a school in the Vale of Belvoir will soon get the use of a revamped play park which is having more than £60,000 spent on it.

The children at Redmile Primary School have put forward their own ideas for the design of the new area, which will be opened on May 11 by headteacher Julie Hopkins.

The revamped play park takes shape at Redmile EMN-190316-160250001

The park was considered to be ageing and unsafe so a £60,000 grant was successfully applied for from WREN FCC Community Action Fund to go with money raised in the local community.

The revamped park will be finished by the end of this month although the ‘Friends Of Redmile Play Park’ are organising a fundraising event on Saturday June 15 to raise money to finish off the park with seating, planting and secure gates.

Tickets are available for the group’s summer Party in the barn event - contact Ian Lowther on 01949 843847 or Amanda Johnson on 01949 843960 if you are interested.