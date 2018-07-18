Thousands savour the magic and nostalgia of bustling Rempstone steam and country show

A massive crowd attended the longest running weekend steam event in the UK - The Great Rempstone Steam and Country Show.

Despite concerns about effects of the heatwave on the 62nd show, which turned out to be unfounded, the attractions proved very popular.

The biggest ever collection of steam engines were paraded and there were some wonderfully lit up showman’s engines from all over Great Britain, most southerly from St Keverne on The Lizard in Cornwall.

Simon Dubbin, secretary of the show committee, said: “Talking of reptiles, we had a vast array of them in our reptile tent wowing the visitors, along with Britain’s largest tortoise.

“A great family day out was had by all. Children were able to meet the gorillas and enjoy the circus skills, whilst adults could have a well deserved cold beverage in our on-site pub The Steaming Man.

“The heat of the day on Sunday meant we had to cancel the dog show having taken advice from Dogs Trust Loughborough and their vets, but we provided water stations for dogs visiting.

“The committee will now dust ourselves down and start to plan the 2019 show building on the success of 2018.”