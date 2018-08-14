Thousands raised for Parkinson’s UK in Hamilton Melton charity fun run

Have your say

Excited families got together and had great time on Sunday at a Melton fun run and fun day in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

Over a hundred runners donned suitable footwear and participated in the Hamilton 3.4 mile race from Hamilton Tennis Club.

Chris Genes (second left) and family, granddaughter Sophie Varley, Simon and Nikola Dolphin - Rowland and Sid the dog PHOTO: Tim Williams

Entrants of mixed ability could run, walk or jog the course. The winner was Alex Benzie who completed in a time of 22 minutes.

As well as the fun run other attractions on the day included indoor games, a cake stall, raffle, bric-a-brac, live music and more.

Organiser Patrick Wainwright said: “It was a real joint effort to organise things by everyone at Hamilton and Melton Parkinson’s Support Group.

“The point was that this year despite the weather looking like it was going to kill the event many people still came and supported it, which was great to see.

The all important warm-up exercises PHOTO: Tim Williams

“We raised around £2,100, with one person giving a fantastic donation of £500.

“The fun run was started by Claire Lomas who gave an excellent rousing speech for people to remember when their legs became tired.”