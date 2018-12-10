Thousands raised at charity’s masked ball near Melton

Have your say

A charity raised more than £120,000 at its glittering annual party near Melton.

Star Trust, which is run by East Midlands business owners and entrepreneurs and supports good causes across the region, held a sell-out masked ball at Stapleford Park Country Hotel.

Nearly 200 people attended the event sponsored by Bentley and Lamborghini Leicester.

There were a number of great fundraising activities on offer including a driving experience with Bentley and Lamborghini and a clay pigeon shoot. Evening entertainment also included live music and a luxury raffle with more than 60 amazing prizes.

Chairman of the Star Trust, Steve Hampson, said: “We were thrilled to raise so much money at the annual ball and privileged to have Lamborghini Leicester and Bentley Leicester as our headline sponsor.

“The event was sold out shortly after going on release in March with 178 business owners and senior corporate figures from the East Midlands business community attending.”