This is when Santa’s annual Melton sleigh tour will visit your street

Santa’s sleigh is up and running for another year, with visits across Melton planned throughout next month.

From Monday evening, December 2, Father Christmas will be meeting up with the Rotary clubs of Melton Belvoir and Aurora. They will be joined by Inner Wheel, the Guides and Scouts and will escort Santa’s sleigh on its annual charity street collection.

Last year this collection, together with other fundraising activities, made it possible for significant donations to be made to local organisations, disaster relief and international projects.

Santa will be seen on the streets each evening between 6pm and 8pm. The route is as follows:

Monday, December 2 - Nottingham Road area starting from The Welby pub at 6pm.

Tuesday, December 3 - Scalford Road area starting from the junction of Wymondham Way and Scalford Road at 6pm.

Wednesday, December 4 - Dalby Road area starting from the Queensway Community Centre at 6pm.

Thursday, December 5 - Valley Road area starting from the Cherry Tree pub at 6pm.

Friday, December 6 - Baldocks Lane area starting from the junction of Baldocks Lane and Burton Road at 6pm.

Saturday, December 7 - Thorpe End area starting from Beechwood Avenue at 5pm.

Santa will do his very best to keep to the evening routes and times but they may have to be varied should unforeseen circumstances arise. All the routes can be accessed on the Facebook page (Melton Belvoir Rotary) and anyone unable to see Santa in person will be able to make a donation to the collection online.