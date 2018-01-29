This is what the law says you can do when someone parks in front of your house

Other cars pinching your perfect parking space is always a particular annoyance, especially when that spot just happens to be in front of your house.

Owning a house that’s in a convenient location has lots of advantages but it does mean you’re susceptible to fighting off other motorists for a parking space.

This is a common problem our neck of the woods, with people living near hospitals, shops, business parks, stations, football grounds and the seafront being all too familiar with the bugbear.

In some areas, residents parking permits have been introduced - but these bring their own issues.

However, the bad news is, unless you live on a road which has parking permits, or is private, it’s very difficult to stop this from happening.

Even though neighbours may give you a preference over the parking spot right outside your house, there is actually no legal entitlement for them to do so.

It’s a slightly different story if someone is blocking your driveway or their wheel is over the dropped kerb to your house.

According to the Highway Code, these are the only laws of where you can’t park:

:: On a pedestrian crossing, including the area marked by the zig-zag lines

:: In marked taxi bays

:: In a cycle lane

:: On red lines

:: In spaces reserved for Blue Badge holders, residents or motorbikes (unless entitled to do so)

:: Near a school entrance

:: Anywhere that would prevent access for Emergency Services

:: At or near a bus/tram stop

:: Opposite or within 10 metres of a junction

:: Over a dropped kerb

:: In front of the entrance to a property If any of these are the case, the law is on your side, and you can report it. How swiftly it is dealt with is another matter.