Thieves strip lead from roof of historic Vale of Belvoir church

Have your say

Police are hunting for thieves who stripped lead from the roof of a historic church in the Vale of Belvoir.

The raid took place last week at All Saints Church at Knipton, which is a grade two listed building with a tower which dates back to the 13th century.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called at 4.20pm on Friday by a member of the public reporting theft of lead from a church roof in Knipton.

“It is believed to have happened between 5pm on Thursday and 4pm on Friday.

“Enquiries are being carried out to find who was responsible.”

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 20*46896.