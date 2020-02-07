These are the 10 most dog-friendly destinations in the UK for a staycation with your furry friend
Looking for a getaway with your four-legged friend?
Dog food company tails.com has conducted a study to find out which UK destinations are the most “dog-friendly”. They’ve come up with the top ten best getaways based on criteria including dog-friendly accommodation, dog-friendly bars and open space for walks. These are the ten spots you should put on your list.
1. Edinburgh
Edinburgh came out top as the most dog-friendly staycation spot in the UK, with top marks on dog-friendly Airbnbs and plenty of open space for walks.