The Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray’s Pedal Party Bike Ride cancelled

A cycling fundraiser around Rutland Water on Sunday has been cancelled.

The Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray have decided not to go ahead with their charity Pedal Party Bike Ride because of a lack of participants.

The story appeared in today’s Melton Times, but a subsequent email to all club members from organiser Geoff Goodwin said: “Due to lack of interest in supporting the Pedal Party Bike Ride planned at Rutland Water on June 3 - the event has unfortunately been cancelled.”

A further statement from David Ward, honorary secretary of the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray, said: “All club members, I’m sure that you would all want to thank Geoff for his hard work in planning the details, drawing out the plans, seeking approval from Anglian Water, organising the barbecue etc.”

The event aimed to raise money for Rotary charities Home-Start and Cancer Research UK.