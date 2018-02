Have your say

The Melton Building Society has donated a substantial amount of money to help a palliative day care facility in Stathern.

The company has presented a cheque for £1,000 to Dove Cottage Day Hospice.

Every year the society’s Melton branch chooses a local charity to support and in 2017 Dove Cottage was the lucky beneficiary.

The Melton Building Society also supported the hospice at several fundraising events last year including It’s a Knockout.