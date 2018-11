Have your say

Staff at The Crown Inn in Sproxton have run three events over the past few months to raise money for the Melton Alzheimer’s day care centre.

A tractor, vintage car and motorcycle rally, a wine tasting evening and a wine auction have raised £455.

Landlords Anna and Alan Edmunds would like to thank all those who took part in the fundraisers to make them a success.

Particular thanks goes to Robin Britten for the loan of his field for the rally, Carlsberg and Crown Cellar Wines.