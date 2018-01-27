Tesco food scheme sees thousands of meals given away in Melton

More than 20,000 meals have been provided to charities and community groups in Melton thanks to Tesco’s surplus food redistribution scheme Community Food Connection.

The total has been released to mark the roll-out of the scheme across all of Tesco’s stores across the UK.

The Community Food Connection programme is run in conjunction with food redistribution charity FareShare and social enterprise FoodCloud. Good causes are able to link up with local Tesco stores, from small Express stores to big Tesco Extras, via an innovative app that allows store teams to alert them to surplus unsold food items available at the end of each day.

In Melton Tesco’s initiative has seen food donated to Churches Together Melton Mowbray, The Samworth Centre and Oasis Family Centre.

Not only does the scheme benefit the community groups involved by saving them money which can be used to provide other services, but it also prevents unsold food going to waste.

Tesco’s head of community, Alec Brown, said: “We know that Community Food Connection is making a real difference to communities in Melton by providing people in need with meals from food that would otherwise go to waste.

“Now that all of our stores are taking part in Community Food Connection there are more opportunities than ever for groups to benefit from the free food provided under the scheme. I would invite any group that thinks they could benefit from the scheme to contact FareShare, as we have the capacity to help even more good causes.”

Melton charities or community groups can register for the scheme at: http://fareshare.org.uk/getting-food/fareshare-go-support/