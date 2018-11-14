Teenager Luke, 13, won Melton-based charity’s Christmas card competition with design that tugs on heartstrings

A teenager is celebrating after his snowman holding a heart Christmas card was chosen by a Melton-based charity to be profitable for their cause.

Luke Adams, 13, a pupil at Catmose College in Oakham, won Beat SCAD’s Christmas card competition in the junior category, meaning his design will be sold on the charity’s website to raise cash for SCAD research.

Mum Amy Adams is thrilled with Luke’s 150x150mm creation. She said: “I’m very proud of the initiative he took with his design and also that it is for such a good cause.

“Luke has always had a flair for model making, so it made sense for that to be the technique he used for his design. He set up a scene to photograph on the kitchen table once he had made his models, and used his torch as spot lighting to make it look atmospheric.

“He took part in an animation workshop earlier this year which was lead by a local animator who has over 20 years of experience working with Aardman, this has helped Luke take his model making up to the next level.”

Amy suffered with a SCAD last year, which is why Luke was so keen to enter the competition and raise more funds.

Beat SCAD was created to raise money to fund SCAD research based at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester. A SCAD is a Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, a rare condition whereby arteries in the heart spontaneously tear or bruise, this then cuts off the blood supply to the heart and can cause a heart attack in otherwise healthy people. It cannot be predicted or prevented and affects mainly women.

Amy added: “I think Luke was a bit shocked to win, but very pleased. It has given him more confidence at school with his abilities, particularly in art and design. It has also spurred him on at school to put himself forward for an academic scholarship award in art, something that I don’t think prior to winning the competition he would have been brave enough to do.

“Luke was with me when the heart attack symptoms started, so he knows first hand how much funding for SCAD research is needed.”

Year 9 student Luke won a £30 gift voucher for Hobbycraft, which he has already spent on more modelling clay, and two packs of his card design.

To buy Luke’s Christmas card from Beat SCAD follow the link: https://beat-scad-shop.myshopify.com/collections/christmas-cards/products/snowman-holding-a-heart-christmas-card?variant=14213496143915