Kelton Jibbison, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries

A passer-by phoned for an ambulance after discovering Kelton Jibbins (17) near to Belvoir Castle on Sunday afternoon – his bike was buckled and the rear wheel had broken off.

Kelton was in a critical condition when he was taken to Grantham Hospital – and later Boston Hospital – with injuries all over his body.

Thankfully, he is responding to treatment and his mother, Donna, said her son had now been taken out of an induced coma.

Donna told the Melton Times: “This incident has been traumatic for Kelton and all of us.

"We had gone out for a meal when I was told about it – I have never felt pain like it.

"I also have two older sons and two younger daughters and they have all been crippled by what has happened.”

Police have investigated the incident, which happened around 4.30pm, just minutes after Kelton finished his shift at the Fuel Tank restaurant, at the Engine Yard complex adjacent to the castle.

He was cycling home to Redmile when he came to grief on the road leading from the castle.

Donna said: “A lot of people have been saying it must have been a hit-and-run incident and I do too.

"Kelton was found seizing on his bike on the opposite side of the road and his bike was buckled with the real wheel broken off.

"He was found facing the wrong way to his route home to Redmile and facing uphill.”

Kelton, who also works at The Windmill pub at Redmile, is a former pupil at Bottesford’s Priory Belvoir Academy and now studies at Nottingham College.

The family are calling on anyone who saw what happened, was in the area at the time or who has dashcam footage to call Leicestershire Police on 101.

The incident number to quote is 0875110623.