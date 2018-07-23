Teddies go on tour at Melton activities morning

Have your say

Teddy bears of all shapes and sizes could be found in St Mary’s Church, Melton, earlier in the month for the latest activities morning based on a teddy bears picnic.

One teddy even got a bird’s eye view of the town after joining a popular trip up to the church tower.

The event included a teddy bear hunt and storytelling, pass the parcel, stick the nose on the bear, joke box, lace making, quiz, face painting, crafts, hats and colouring and refreshments.

The church was decorated with bunting and there was a chance to make bear prayer bubbles with Hattie the clown, who brought along her 68-year-old teddy.

The next activites morning will be held on Saturday, September 8, when the theme will be “On yer bike!”