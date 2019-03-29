Take part in Wymeswold Woof and Wisdom quiz - raising pounds for rescue hounds at Dogs Trust Loughborough

Dogs Trust Loughborough is hosting a quiz night to raise money to help care for the hundreds of rescue dogs they look after every year.

The ‘Woof and Wisdom’ quiz night, which includes a pizza supper and free hot drinks, will take place at the Wymeswold rehoming centre on Saturday, April 27.

Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are £10 per person, with between six and eight members allowed per team.

Organiser of the event, supporter relations officer Hannah Graham said: “On average it costs around £40 a day to care for every dog we look after and we are caring for around 70 dogs each day of the year. We rely on the support of the public, and this is a lovely way to meet people who support us, and have some fun too.

“Last year we raised a fantastic £1,127. It would be great if the evening was just as successful this year, as every penny raised helps us make sure we can give our dogs everything they need whilst they are with us, whether that is for a few weeks or several years.”

For tickets call Hannah on 01509 882966 or email hannah.graham@dogstrust.org.uk

Doors open at 6.45pm with the quiz starting at 7pm.