Tabitha (8) raises £400 for charity for fellow premature babies

An eight-year-old Melton girl, who was a premature baby, has raised £400 for a charity which supports families coping with the same issues as hers did.

Tabitha Pritchard, who attends St Francis Catholic Primary School in the town, did her fundraising for Leicestershire cause, ADAPT Prembabies, to mark World Prematurity Day.

Tabitha Pritchard, and brother Fabian, at the Leicester City FC memorial during their fundraising walk for a premature babies charity EMN-181121-171702001

She raised £200 in sponsorship for taking part in a three-mile walk between Leicester’s two neo-natal units, at the royal infirmary and the general hospitals.

And Tabitha generated the same amount again by organising a cake sale at her school.

Mum Sarah, who runs one of the In-B-Tweenie Groups to help parents once they have left hospital with their babies, said: “We are so proud of her and of her personal achievements after such a bumpy start in life.”

The fundraising walk took place on Saturday November 17 and involved a group of parents, and their relatives, who have benefited from the charity’s services, taking part with their children.

The start of fundraising walk for a premature babies charity, outside the neo-natal unit at Leicester Royal Infirmary EMN-181121-171713001

As well as individual families raising their own money, supporters collected another £400 in buckets and tins along the route.

One generous gentleman, who saw the walkers making their way along Victoria Park Road, stopped his car and, without saying anything, ran over and put a sizeable donation into one of the collection buckets.

A raffle is being organised by the charity on a stall at Melton Market on December 1 and prizes are being sought from local businesses.

Email Emma Barlow at barlolee@sky.com or call her on 07834 035997 if you can can help.

Go onlinet at www.prembabies.co.uk to find out more about ADAPT Prembabies or to make a donation.