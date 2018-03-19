Swimmers take the plunge for charity at Melton Lions Swimarathon

Teams of swimmers came together over the weekend to raise money for good causes as part of the Melton Lions Swimarathon.

Some 22 teams - comprising of 121 swimmers - took part in this year’s event raising just over £4,669 in sponsorship on the day.

Lions' Leslie Godber with Geoff and Sabrina Tate PHOTO: Tim Williams

The average number of lengths swam by each team at Waterfield Leisure Centre was 134.

Will Brighty’s team Eric the Eel swam the most lengths with 257 lengths in 55 minutes, beating last year’s record by 27 lengths.

The average funds pledged by each team was £222. Yet again, Bob Wells’s Mencap Monday team pledged the most money on the day with £672.

Lions president Sabrina Tate said: “Despite the uncertainty of the weather on Saturday, all of the Swimarathon teams made a fantastic showing, with the usual fun and enthusiasm we have come to expect.

Ladies from the Latham House Dippers PHOTO: Tim Williams

Mayor Tejpal Baines got the day started and was impressed by the swimming skills demonstrated by the young school teams who begin the event.

“A new team, captained by Will Brighty set themselves a target of beating the lengths swum record of 230, previously achieved by the Wednesday Night team in 2017. They were delighted when they managed 257 lengths in the 55 minute time slot. An amazing display of energy.

“Most teams though set themselves more realistic targets and enjoy the camaraderie of school friends, family members or work colleagues.

“Lions members took turns helping by clicking lengths at the lane ends and calling encouragement to their adopted teams, whilst the usual IT team of Conroy, Dave and Derek ensured all teams registered to allow individual certificates to be printed for collection after their swim.

Kris Zbaraski in action for the Eric the Eel team PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Tony Eaves coordinated the teams to ensure everyone could start on time, with lengths swum and sponsorship updates throughout the day.

“Another great Lions club team effort.”

The money raised from the 18th Melton Swimarathon will be split between The Mayor’s Appeal - LOROS and NRAS (National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society), Melton Mencap, Melton Young Carers (based at Venture House) and Lions projects that fund local charitable initiatives within the borough.

Melton Lions would like to thank the many sponsors who underpinned the event: Melton Mowbray Building Society (main sponsor), Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, HSSP Architects Ltd, Stephen Jeal - NFU Mutual, Oldham Marsh Page Flavell, Nottingham Building Society and Harrison Murray (lane sponsors), Waterfield Leisure Centre (pool use), B & H Midland Services (printed posters) and Mars, Sainsbury’s and Tesco (donated fruit and chocolate for children).

7-year-old Grace Evans from St Francis Catholic Primary School PHOTO: Tim Williams

A presentation evening will be held on Wednesday, May 16, at Melton Council’s Parkside offices, from 6.30-8pm. All swimmers, their families and the sponsors are welcome.

Both teams from St Francis Catholic Primary School are all set to swim PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Neece family went under the name The Daredevils PHOTO: Tim Williams

The 2018 Swimarathon gets under way PHOTO: Tim Williams