Suspected stolen car set alight at Stapleford

An arsonist is believed to have set a suspected stolen car alight at Stapleford last night (Tuesday).

A crew of firefighters from Melton station attended the incident, at 10.50pm, involving a Citroen Picasso in Sawgate Lane.

Melton firefighters tackle a blazing car at Stapleford - the vehicle was suspected to have been stolen and set alight deliberately EMN-180131-114211001

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, who said the fire was believed to have been started deliberately, said: “A call was received from a member of the public reporting a vehicle on fire on the roadway.

“On arrival, the incident commander confirmed a car was involved in fire and a hose reel and a set of breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire.

“The police were informed as it was believed the vehicle had been stolen.

“The highways department was also informed as the roadway suffered some scorching damage.”