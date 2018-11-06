Support Melton Rotary Club cause by filling a Christmas shoebox

The Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray is once again taking part in the Rotary Shoebox Scheme.

This annual event saw Melton and Grantham sending around 300 boxes to eastern Europe in 2017.

Rotarian Alison Blythe said: “We are asking people to fill a shoebox with gifts for others who have extremely little, and for whom the shoebox may be the only gift they receive at Christmas, indeed during the whole year.

“At this time of giving, when we all receive so very much, it is wonderful to share at least a little good fortune and bring joy to very disadvantaged people.”

The shoeboxes are filled with small, non-perishable gifts that are suitable for an infant, child or their family and are distributed by Rotarians abroad.

Alison added: “Please help us to bring happiness by collecting and filling a shoebox. They can be collected from either the NFU Mutual offices on the corner of Asfordby Road, Quorn Avenue, Melton Computers in the Market Place, or from myself by calling (01664) 481997.

“We are continually appreciative of the generosity of many children and families in and around Melton.”

Filled shoeboxes together with a donation of £2 (to help cover the transport cost) need to be returned by Saturday. They can be left at Melton Computers under the Swan Porch (Tuesday to Friday), 9.30am-4.30pm, (Saturday), 9.30am-12.30pm; St Mary’s Church (Monday to Saturday), 10am-2.30pm; NFU Mutual (Monday to Friday), 9.30am-4.30pm.

More details available at www.meltonrotary.org.uk