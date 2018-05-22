Sun shines on hospice’s fete as event raises £4,500 for Dove Cottage in Stathern

Hundreds of people got outside and enjoyed the beautiful sunshine at Stathern’s Dove Cottage Day Hospice Summer Fete.

There were numerous attractions, stalls and arena events held during the day as well as an open day by the Eastwell History Group.

Melton Fire Service with their fire appliance PHOTO: Supplied

Entertainment included have a go archery by the Belvoir Archers, Tri-Golf with Radcliffe-on-Trent Golf Club, a performance from Stathern School Choir, a display from the Defence Animal Centre’s working dogs and a performance from the New St George Morris Dancers.

Amanda George, fundraising coordinator for Dove Cottage, said: “New this year were the very entertaining Fun Chorus and Caroline and Sunny, Crufts winners with their heelwork to music and dog trick training.

“Melton Fire Service also attended with their fire appliance. The family dog show raised £261 organised by Judith Daws, which was great.

“The fete and prize draw raised an incredible £4,500. We would like to thank all those that bought prize draw tickets and all those that supported us on the day.”

Sheila Compton, Amanda George and Ginny Flear have got a lot of bottle PHOTO: Martin Fagan