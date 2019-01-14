Suggest a deserving Melton teenager for award from dignitary

The Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, is hosting his annual awards for young people in May and nominations are now open.

The awards aim to acknowledge the positive impact 13 to 19-year-olds are making in their communities.

The categories this year are Young Braveheart of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Young Most Improved Sports Person of the Year and Young Artist of the Year (The Joe Humphries Memorial Award).

Individuals can be nominated by other young people, their school, parent or carer, as well as any other agency.

The finalists and their guests will be invited to a special awards evening and dinner held in May and hosted by the Lord-Lieutenant.

Category winners will be announced at the awards ceremony - each winner receiving a prize to the value of £500. Runners-up will receive prizes to the value of £100.

The overall Lord-Lieutenant’s Young Person of the Year, will be chosen from the category winners, and will be presented with a special trophy.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, February 15.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2DmyplM