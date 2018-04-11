Successful U3A quiz night in Syston won by home team

There was a lot of crowing by the winning team at the first Leicestershire and Rutland U3A Network Quiz held at Syston Bowls Club.

The triumphant Syston Birders team representing Syston and District U3A and consisting of Kate Hill, David Hitchin and John Winter, put a feather in Syston’s cap and went home happy as larks after a tense finale.

The Birders showed their true colours against 11 other teams from places including Whitwick, Loughborough, and Great Glen.

Brian King, who is on the executive committee for Syston and District U3A and who does PR relations, said: “A wholly entertaining, friendly, and enjoyable evening, supported by regional coordinator Helen Davison, chaired inimitably by quizmaster Colin Grimes, and organised by business secretary Cynthia Baker.

“This was the first in what is hoped will be a regular annual event.

“Syston has set the perch high for the organisers of next year’s event, and no doubt the Birders, those wise old owls who sent the opposition home as sick as parrots, will surely be looking to retain their crown.”