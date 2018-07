Have your say

Melton Parkinson’s Support Group held a very successful garden gathering and cream tea afternoon recently.

The busy event was held in the garden of Alan and Glynis Tipper and was attended by more than 240 people.

Music was provided by Generation Gap which helped to create a lovely summery atmosphere.

Mr Tipper said: “Our sincere thanks to all who generously supported the event. Over £1,300 was raised for Parkinson’s UK.”