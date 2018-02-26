Successful junior chefs from Rotary competition serve up tasty grub at country hotel near Melton

Two skilled students from Priory Belvoir Academy who were successful in the local round of Rotary’s national Young Chef Competition have enjoyed their prize of visiting Stapleford Park Country House Hotel near Melton.

Year 11 Rosie (15) and Year 7 Jessica (11) proved their cooking skills were up to scratch by winning their heat of the Melton Mowbray Rotary Club’s Young Chef Competition.

Jessica PHOTO: Supplied

The hotel’s invitation eagerly accepted by the young chefs to visit the kitchen meant the girls could get hands on, and allowed them to experience the atmosphere of a busy kitchen.

Working under the tutelage of head chef Tony Fitt, Jessica and Rosie prepared and cooked their chosen three course menu while the remaining kitchen staff went about their normal duties.

On Saturday Jessica participated in the district phase of the competition in Leicester.