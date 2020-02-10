Storm Ciara fells trees and damages property across Melton borough

Have your say

Fallen trees and damage to property was reported across the Melton borough yesterday (Sunday) as Storm Ciara struck.

Winds exceeding 60mph battered the area leading to several events being cancelled, including the popular Sunday boot sale at the livestock market.

A fallen tree blocks part of the A607 Leicester road near Melton as Storm Ciara rages on Sunday EMN-201002-120021001

Recycling and household waste centres were closed for safety reasons as police warned motorists to take extra caution and not to drive at all unless their journey was important.

Trees blocked several main roads after falling in the gales, including the A607 at Croxton Kerrial which was blocked in both directions for several hours.

A tree also dropped on the A607 Leicester Road, near Samworth Brothers HQ, leaving drivers to negotiate it close to a blind bend.

Fallen trees also caused the temporary closure of Station Road at Whissendine and the road connecting Great Dalby and Burrough-on-the-Hill.

Tree damage at Melton Golf Club following Storm Ciara EMN-201002-120010001

A number of trees were also reported to have fallen at Melton Golf Club, which was open again this morning on nine holes.

Leicestershire County Council has had 120 reports of storm damage to tree across the county and extra gangs were called in to deal with forestry works.

Highways and street lighting teams have also been busy checking on damage caused by trees dropping in the high winds.

Blake Pain, county council cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “The weekend was extremely busy for our crews and I want to thank them for their efforts.

Branches down on Warwick Road, Melton, pictured during Storm Chiara.'PHOTO Sara Alcraft EMN-201002-125419001

“It does remain windy so our highways’ teams will continue to monitor the situation.”

County Hall is encouraging residents to check for any unusual changes in their trees following the storm.

People are asked to check the following:

• Are there any cracks in the tree which were not there a day or so ago?

• Are there any cracks or humps in the soil which were not there a day or so ago?

• Are there any hanging branches in the tree which could fall?

If those signs of damage are present, residents should contact a competent and reputable tree surgeon.

Fallen trees obstructing the highway can be reported by calling the council on 0116 305 0001.

Recycling and household waste sites across the Melton borough are back open today.