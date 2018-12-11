Spot yourself in our pictures of the Melton Santa Fun Run and Walk

Have your say

It was a sea of red and white at the weekend as hundreds of participants took part in the Melton Santa Fun Run and Walk.

The event on Sunday, which was organised by the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray, saw 210 runners participate in silly red hats and thick white beards.

Sisters Hannah and Lauren Rolls-Drew with Missy, the best dressed dog winner PHOTO: Tim Williams

Entrants had the option to do a brisk 1 mile route or tackle a harder 5km course around Melton Country Park.

Alison Blythe, president of the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray, said runners raised £2,860 for their own good causes with an additional £1,000 being raised for Rotary charities.

“We were really pleased with the turnout considering the interruption after last year,” said Alison.

“The weather stayed good and lots of people did it just to have fun.

103 The Eye's Ian and Jan wish it could be Christmas every day PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Thank you to Rotarians and friends that helped us on the day.”

The winner of the 5km distance was 13-year-old Charlie who finished in a time of 19 minutes and 16 seconds.

A warm-up with the Healthy Elf proved popular as did the best dressed dog competition.

Doing the Macarena as part of the warm-up exercises PHOTO: Tim Williams

Runners and walkers make their way to the start PHOTO: Tim Williams