Spooktacular Melton Halloween Bonfire and Fireworks Night attracts record crowds

A spooktacular night of ghouls and ghosties proved a monstrous success for Melton Town Estate’s Halloween Bonfire extravaganza.
Held in Play Close, the family event was attended by record crowds of around 2,000, who were treated to a fantastic firework display as well as a glowing bonfire.
Andrew Cooper of the Town Estate said it was particularly pleasing that so many people dressed up in costume for the occasion and competition was fierce for fancy dress prizes.
He added that the Town Estate were delighted that their best ever firework display was enjoyed by the biggest ever crowds and that more people than ever had joined in the fancy dress spirit.
Thanks also went to members of the local Lions’ Club for helping at the gates.
Other attractions on the night included traditional amusements and refreshments such as bat burgers and hot mulled blood wine.
The winners of the Halloween fancy dress competition were as follows: first place, Layla Cank (7), second place, Aiden Devlin (12), third place, Harry McCann (2).