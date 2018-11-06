Spooktacular Melton Halloween Bonfire and Fireworks Night attracts record crowds

A spooktacular night of ghouls and ghosties proved a monstrous success for Melton Town Estate’s Halloween Bonfire extravaganza.

Held in Play Close, the family event was attended by record crowds of around 2,000, who were treated to a fantastic firework display as well as a glowing bonfire.

Josh Ives-Phipps and Xander Swindells get in the Halloween mood PHOTO: Tim Williams

Andrew Cooper of the Town Estate said it was particularly pleasing that so many people dressed up in costume for the occasion and competition was fierce for fancy dress prizes.

He added that the Town Estate were delighted that their best ever firework display was enjoyed by the biggest ever crowds and that more people than ever had joined in the fancy dress spirit.

Thanks also went to members of the local Lions’ Club for helping at the gates.

Other attractions on the night included traditional amusements and refreshments such as bat burgers and hot mulled blood wine.

Fireworks and the fun fair in full swing PHOTO: Tim Williams

The winners of the Halloween fancy dress competition were as follows: first place, Layla Cank (7), second place, Aiden Devlin (12), third place, Harry McCann (2).

The winners of the Halloween fancy dress competition PHOTO: Derek Whitehouse

The bonfire gives off a warming glow PHOTO: Tim Williams

Town Estate Senior Town Warden John Southerington is the firestarter PHOTO: Tim Williams

Don't look behind you, girls! PHOTO: Tim Williams

Freddie enjoyed his night out PHOTO: Tim Williams