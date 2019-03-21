Special Melton event for those interested in becoming police officers

A special presentation is being held in Melton this evening (Thursday) for people who are interested in becoming a police officer.

The recruitment seminar will be at Melton Council offices, off Burton Street, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Applications are being taken from next month from prospective new officers with 107 set to be appointed by Leicestershire Police following recent approval of the Police and Crime Panel budget.

Successful candidates, who will start their training in February and March 2020, must have a level 3 qualification or equivalent, hold a full UK/EU valid manual driving licence and not have any serious convictions or recent cautions.

Applicants will go through a five-stage selection process including completing an application form, telephone interview, face to face interview and assessment centre visit.

They will need to be successful at each of the first four stages before the final one during which pre-employment checks will be carried out.

This is the last time this route into policing will be offered, however, because there are now three new entry routes into the police service thanks to the establishment of a new, professional framework for the training of police officers called the Policing Education Qualifications Framework (PEQF).

On tonight’s presentation in Melton, a spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Join us to find out more about the role of a police officer, first-hand what it is like to be a police officer and about the recruitment process.

“You will have the opportunity to meet serving officers, hear about their experiences, and find out about career opportunities open to you if you join us.

“We welcome applications from individuals aged 18 to 57 from all backgrounds and encourage anyone who has considered a career in policing to submit an application form.

“We are particularly keen to increase the number of women officers and officers from black and minority ethnic communities and candidates from the LGBT community to ensure our workforce represents the communities we serve.”