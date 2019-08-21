Special Bavarian Day to be held in Melton on Friday

Have your say

If you love all things German there is a special event for you in Melton town centre on Friday.

The town is hosting a Bavarian Day complete with an authentic Oompah band playing in Market Place from 8pm.

Hot food will be served from 4pm and there will also be displays of classic and vintage cars.

Nigel Keep, owner of the 54A King Street Cafe and one of the organisers, said: “It should be a great afternoon and evening.

“The band has played in town before and they were really popular last time.

“The weather should be good and we hope as many people come into town for the event as possible.”