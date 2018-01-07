Social organisation U3A in Melton holding public open day

Have your say

A social organisation for retired and semi-retired people is hosting an open day with refreshments, a choir and music from a guitar group.

Melton Mowbray U3A are encouraging non-members to attend their annual ‘Meet the Groups’ event on Thursday, January 18, from 10-11am, at Melton Mowbray Baptist Church.

The branch currently has 695 members and 83 interest groups. Almost all of these will have a stand, showcasing their group’s activities to members and visitors at the event.

Members meet at 10am in the church on the third Thursday of every month, with a wide range of activities usually taking place including arts and crafts, indoor and outdoor games, music, drama, discussion groups, languages, reading groups and social groups.

Melton Mowbray U3A follows the ethos of keeping physically, mentally and socially active.

Visit www.u3ameltonmowbray.org.uk