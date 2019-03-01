Smallholder ‘distraught’ after five sheep are butchered in Kirby Bellars field

A ‘distraught’ smallholder is recovering from the shock of finding the remains of her beloved five pet sheep after they were butchered in their own field.

Julie Steele made the gruesome discovery this morning (Friday) in her field on Gaddesby Lane in Kirby Bellars.

The incident was all the more upsetting because Julie had bred the animals and they were old and just enjoying living out their days in the countryside.

She told the Melton Times: “I’m distraught. I can’t believe that some awful people have come into the field and done this to them.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this happening before - they’ve just butchered them in the field and left me with heads, fleeces and stumps of legs.

“They must have done it for the meat and it must have been distressing for them all to go through this.

“I had given them all names and they had been me with all their lives.”

Police have visited the scene and are investigating and Julie is keem to warn farmers about the threat of this happening to other flocks.

“It is a very unusual thing to happen and I want to spread the word that whoever did it might do it again,” added Julie.