Six crews of firefighters tackle fire in thatched roof at Frisby

Six fire crews raced to deal with a blaze in the thatched roof of a two-storey detached property in Frisby on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Melton, Leicester and Birstall attended the incident, in Rotherby Lane at 12.23pm.

A call was made to Leicestershire Fire and Rescue service reporting smoke coming from the chimney and thatched roof.

The fire service said thatched roof was quickly cut away and the remaining roof was checked with a thermal imaging camera.

Three nine-metres ladders, a 13.5-metre ladder and a hose reel jet were used by firefighters to douse the fire.