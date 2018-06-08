Signed Messi and Gazza shirts to be auctioned at Asfordby fundraising day with Leicester City FC Legends

Signed shirts from legendary footballers Paul Gascoigne, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo are among the lots being auctioned off in a fundraiser for the Leicester Royal Infirmary at Asfordby FC on Saturday.

The event is the annual Jessica Edwards Charity Cup, where Leicester City FC Legends XI will again take on a team of local players and celebrities, including Hollyoaks TV stars Jamie Lomas and Ashley Taylor Dawson, as well as X Factor winner Sam Bailey.

Proceeds will go to Ward 27, where Asfordby teenager Jessica was treated for cancer, until recently being given the all-clear. The day of family fun begins at 12.30pm.