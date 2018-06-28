She’s home! Pensioner reunited with dog Suzie after it ran off in Melton park five days ago

Have your say

A pensioner said he was ‘over the moon’ this morning (Thursday) after being reunited with his beloved dog which ran off on Sunday evening after being spooked by a hot air balloon in Melton Country Park.

Dozens of people, some with drone cameras, combed Melton and surrounding villages this week looking for two-year-old cocker spaniel, Suzie.

Residents and supporters pictured as they gathered before a search for Suzie.

Owner Keith Chambers (84), who lives at Asfordby, had almost given up hope until he received a call from a couple in Thorpe Arnold this morning at 6.30am.

They told him they had found a dog which matched Suzie’s description so Keith dashed over to their home in the desperate hope it was her.

He said: “When I saw her she went absolutely mad and I knew it was Suzie.

“I am over the moon to get her back.

“You think all sorts when your dog is missing for such a long time but thankfully she is home now.”

The couple had heard a dog barking and went outo to see the cocker spaniel on it own.

One of them then went down the road to look at a poster Keith’s daughter had put up appealing for people to look out for Suzie.

He got Keith’s phone number off the poster and called him to say he might have found his pet.

Keith added: “It’s been amazing, the reaction to Suzie going missing.

“Half of Melton has been out looking for her.

“There was a meeting apparently and about 50 people turned up to try and find her.

“I am so grateful to everyone who helped.”